MILAN Nov 11 Eighteen-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored twice to give Palermo a 2-0 win over Sampdoria and hand the visitors their seventh consecutive defeat in Serie A on Sunday

Described as the new Sergio Aguero by Palermo president Maurizio Zamparani when he was signed from Instituto in the close season, Dybala scored his first goal since the move with a left-foot shot six minutes after halftime.

Dybala, who had already had several chances, added a second in the 71st minute when he sprang the offside trap and beat compatriot Sergio Aguero with an angled shot.

Palermo's second win of the season left them with 11 points from 12 games, one more than their struggling opponents. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)