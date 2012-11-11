MILAN Nov 11 Lazio splashed their way to a 3-2 derby win over AS Roma in atrocious conditions in Serie A on Sunday, helped by a puddle of water which played a crucial part in their second goal.

Milan's brief revival ended with a 3-1 home defeat by Fiorentina and Napoli scored three times in the last 15 minutes as they came from behind to win 4-2 at Genoa.

Roma had Daniele De Rossi sent off seconds before halftime for punching Stefano Mauri in the face as the pair tussled for the ball in the penalty area.

Erik Lamela headed Roma in front in the ninth minute but Lazio hit back with three goals in 11 minutes with Antonio Candreva and Miroslav Klose scoring before the break and Stefano Mauri adding the third immediately after the re-start.

Mauri was sent off in the 85th minute for a second bookable offence and Miralem Pjanic pulled one back from a free kick one minute later. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)