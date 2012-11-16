ROME Nov 16 Paul Pogba is expected to return to the Juventus midfield for their match with Lazio on Saturday (1700 GMT) after being dropped for their 6-1 win at Pescara because of disciplinary issues.

The 19-year-old, who was left in Turin for last Saturday's win after twice turning up late for training, will take the place of the suspended Andrea Pirlo, according to the Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Despite the league leaders having a crucial Champions League clash with European champions Chelsea on Tuesday (1945 GMT) and several players having been on international duty midweek, Juventus are unlikely to make many other changes for the match against fifth-placed Lazio.

In-form striker Fabio Quagliarella will almost certainly start alongside the returning Mirko Vucinic, who was injured during their 3-1 loss to Inter Milan a fortnight ago, after his stunning hat-trick against Pescara last week. (Reporting by Terry Daley. Editing by Patrick Johnston)