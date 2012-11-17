ROME Nov 17 Serie A leaders Juventus were held to a 0-0 home draw by Lazio on Saturday, opening the door for Napoli to close the gap by beating AC Milan later.

Home striker Fabio Quagliarella was denied by a superb Federico Marchetti save in the first half while Sebastian Giovinco also went close for Juve.

Juve, who welcome Chelsea in a crunch Champions League encounter on Tuesday, still fielded arguably their strongest possible side but could not break down a solid Lazio - buoyed by last weekend's derby win over AS Roma.

Defending champions Juve top the standings on 32 points from 13 games with Inter Milan, who host Cagliari in Sunday's main programme of matches, five adrift.

Third-placed Napoli have 26 points before the visit of stuttering AC Milan, whose coach Massimiliano Allegri is battling to stay in his job with the Rossoneri languishing in 13th after an array of transfer window departures.