MILAN Nov 18 Four players were sent off, three of them from Palermo, and two penalties were awarded as Bologna beat the Sicilians 3-0 in a stormy Serie A game on Sunday.

The visitors had goalkeeper Samir Ujkani, midfielder Edgar Barreto and substitute Carlos Labrin dismissed in the second half while Bologna's Saphir Taider was also given his marching orders.

Alberto Gilardino gave Bologna the lead before Manolo Gabbiadini and Alessandro Diamanti converted penalties either side of halftime.

Second-placed Inter Milan were rescued by a late own goal from Davide Astori as they drew 2-2 at home to Cagliari while two goals from Alberto Aquilani helped Fiorentina thrash Atalanta 4-1 to go third.