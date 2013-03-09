ROME, March 9 AS Roma missed the chance to stake a claim for third place in Serie A on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Udinese who finished with 10 men.

Erik Lamela's 20th minute tap in after a miraculous Zeljko Brkic save from Alessandro Florenzi's close-range header was cancelled out by Luis Muriel's smart individual goal just after the hour mark.

Udinese defender Thomas Heurtaux was sent off in the 73rd minute for a late, high challenge on Florenzi but Roma failed to capitalise on their one-man advantage.

Roma are now on 44 points and remain seventh, three points behind fifth-placed Lazio who occupy the second Europa League spot, while Udinese stayed ninth on 41 points.

Lazio will be looking to close the gap behind third-placed AC Milan to one point when they host fellow challengers for a Champions League place Fiorentina on Sunday (1945 GMT).

League leaders Juventus take on this season's revelation Catania (1400), who are eighth, while second-placed Napoli travel to Chievo Verona at the same time. (Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Tom Pilcher)