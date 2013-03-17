Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
MILAN, March 17 Serie A top scorer Edinson Cavani ended an eight-match goalless run by scoring twice to give Napoli a 3-2 win over Atalanta and keep them second in Serie A on Sunday.
Mario Balotelli also scored twice to give third-placed AC Milan a 2-0 win over joint bottom club Palermo where Giuseppe Sannino started his second stint of the season as coach of the volatile Sicilian club.
Pescara stayed level at the bottom with Palermo after losing 2-0 at home to Chievo while Siena missed a chance to move out of the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Cagliari.
Fourth-placed Fiorentina twice surrendered the lead at home to Genoa before a Mattia Cassani own goal gave them a 3-2 win.
Cavani has scored 20 Serie A goals this season while Balotelli has scored seven in six appearances for Milan since his move from Manchester City. Napoli, who have 56 points, are nine behind leaders Juventus and two ahead of Milan. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint