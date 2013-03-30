ROME, March 30 Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 12 points after winning a pulsating 'derby of Italy' with Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday.

A superb long range Fabio Quagliarella strike after three minutes and a tap in from Alessandro Matri on the hour were enough to beat determined hosts Inter, who briefly levelled the scores on 54 minutes through Rodrigo Palacio.

The win puts the champions on 68 points, 12 clear of second-placed Napoli, who travel to Torino in Saturday's late game (2000 GMT).

Inter, who also had Esteban Cambiasso sent off in injury time for a rash tackle on Sebastian Giovinco, remain on 47 points and drop down to sixth after a 2-1 home win against fellow European hopefuls Catania saw Lazio move up to fifth place on 50 points.

Vladimir Petkovic's side are now one point behind fourth-placed Fiorentina, who lost 2-1 at Cagliari in front of an empty Is Arenas stadium because of safety problems.

Second-from-bottom Palermo were the big winners after a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to AS Roma helped them move to 24 points, three behind 17th-placed Genoa, who could only draw 2-2 in a thrilling relegation clash at third-from-bottom Siena, who are on 26 points. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)