ROME, April 6 Juventus took another step towards a second straight Serie A title when Mirko Vucinic's late double secured a 2-1 home win over Pescara on Saturday that took them 12 points clear at the top as the visitors finished with 10 men.

Vucinic's 72nd minute penalty broke the resistance of Pescara, who had Giuseppe Rizzo sent off for the foul on Arturo Vidal that led to the spot kick, before the Montenegrin doubled their lead five minutes later with a smart curling strike.

Bottom side Pescara pulled a goal back through Emmanuel Cascione's long-range drive seven minutes from time.

Antonio Conte's side, who are 2-0 behind heading into Wednesday's Champions league quarter-final, second leg with Bayern Munich in Turin, have 71 points from 31 games ahead of Napoli, who host struggling Genoa on Sunday (1845 GMT).

Pescara, who have only 21 points and look certain to be relegated, had keeper Ivan Pelizolli to thank for keeping the score down after he pulled off a series of magnificent saves.

Mid-table Bologna host Torino in the late game (1845 GMT) with both sides aiming to pull further away from the drop zone. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)