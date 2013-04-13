ROME, April 13 Siena moved out of the Serie A relegation zone after a thrilling and controversial 3-2 win at bottom club Pescara on Saturday.

Innocent Emeghara struck in the 86th minute after Pescara had come back from 2-0 down to go 17th on 30 points, three ahead of Genoa and Palermo who have a game in hand and nine ahead of the basement side.

Siena thought they had bagged the three points in the first half with an Angelo header after 14 minutes and a comical Damiano Zanon own goal 19 minutes later.

However Pescara came roaring back in an exciting second half and levelled the scores thanks to a smart strike from substitute Mervan Celik after 52 minutes and a superb Romulo Togni free-kick seven minutes later.

Both sides hit the post in a hugely entertaining second half but it was Siena who controversially won the game thanks to Emeghara, who tapped home the close-range winner from what looked like an offside position after a blistering counter-attack.

Fiorentina travel to mid-table Atalanta in Saturday's late game, with Vincenzo Montella's side looking to put pressure on third-placed AC Milan for the final Champions League spot and go four points clear of fifth-placed Lazio. (Reporting by Terry Daley)