ROME, April 20 Genoa missed the chance to move out of the Serie A relegation zone after drawing 1-1 against Atalanta in a scrappy match on Saturday.

Antonio Floro Flores' first Serie A goal of the season in his first start after three months out injured gave struggling Genoa a sixth minute lead, only for it to be cancelled out two minutes later.

Cristiano Del Grosso brilliantly controlled a corner outside the area before smashing home the away side's equaliser.

After a lively start, the match became a disjointed affair with few chances for either side, and it petered out into a draw that moves Genoa up a place to 18th on 29 points, one point behind Siena, who host Chievo Verona on Sunday (1300 GMT).

Atalanta are now on 38 points, nine clear of the drop zone with five games left to play.

Udinese will be looking to move level on points with their opponents Lazio and stake a claim for a place in Europe next season in Saturday's late game (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Toby Davis)