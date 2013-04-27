ROME, April 27 Udinese beat Cagliari 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a goal from Roberto Pereyra to move above Inter Milan into fifth place in Serie A, which brings a Europa League spot for next season.

Pereyra's curling strike after 56 minutes saw Francesco Guidolin's side move up to 54 points, one ahead of Inter who visit relegation-threatened Palermo on Sunday (1300 GMT).

Cagliari, who had striker Mauricio Pinilla sent off in added time, remain 10th on 42 points, two points and one place above Bologna, who drew 1-1 at Atalanta in the other early kickoff.

Bologna had Alberto Gilardino to thank for grabbing a point at Atalanta after he cancelled out Luigi Giorgi's 67th minute opener with 14 minutes left.

Atalanta leapfrogged Sampdoria into 14th place on 39 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone.

Second-placed Napoli visit bottom club Pescara in Saturday's late game (1845) aiming to cut the gap with leaders Juventus to eight points and keep their slim title hopes alive.

Juve visit Torino (1300) on Sunday when third-placed AC Milan host Catania in the late game (1845). (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)