ROME, April 27 Napoli kept their slim Serie A title hopes alive on Saturday with a 3-0 win at bottom side Pescara while Udinese jumped into fifth place thanks to a 1-0 victory at Cagliari.

Second-half goals from Gohkan Inler, Goran Pandev and Blerim Dzemaili put Napoli on 69 points, eight behind leaders Juventus who visit local rivals Torino on Sunday.

The victory also sees Napoli move 10 points clear of third-placed AC Milan, who host Europa League-chasing Catania in Sunday's late game (1845 GMT), and 11 in front of Fiorentina.

Roberto Pereyra's curling strike after 56 minutes was enough to put Francesco Guidolin's Udinese on 54 points, one ahead of Inter Milan who visit relegation-threatened Palermo on Sunday.

Bologna had Alberto Gilardino's goal to thank for a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Saturday's early kick off after he cancelled out Luigi Giorgi's 67th minute opener with 14 minutes left.

Cagliari, who had striker Mauricio Pinilla sent off in added time, stay 10th on 42 points, two points and one place above Bologna.

Atalanta leapfrogged Sampdoria into 14th spot on 39 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone, while Pescara stay bottom on 23 points. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)