April 28 Juventus closed in on the Serie A title by scoring two late goals to beat neighbours Torino 2-0 on Sunday while Fiorentina boosted their Champions League hopes with a 3-0 win at Sampdoria.

Arturo Vidal hooked in a 25-metre shot in the 86th minute and Claudio Marchisio added another in stoppage time for leaders Juventus, who stayed 11 points clear of Napoli and can wrap up the championship next week with a win at home to Palermo.

Juan Cuadrado, Adem Ljajic and Alberto Aquilani shared the goals for Fiorentina who will finish the weekend in third, the Champions League playoff spot, if AC Milan fail to beat Catania at home later on Sunday (1845 GMT).

Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti, 39, was carried off on a stretcher in the 17th minute of the 1-0 defeat at Palermo who boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop.

AS Roma forward Pablo Osvaldo produced the day's best individual effort with a hat-trick in the 4-0 defeat of next-to-bottom Siena. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Josh Reich)