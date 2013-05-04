ROME May 4 An injury time goal from Pablo Osvaldo saw AS Roma snatch a 1-0 win at Champions League-chasing Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.

Osvaldo deftly headed home from a corner in the dying seconds to give Roma a barely deserved victory and move them up to fifth on 58 points, four ahead of Udinese who host struggling Sampdoria on Sunday (1300 GMT) and only three behind fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina side created the best chances, twice hitting the post, but will be four points away from the third Champions League place should AC Milan beat Torino (1300 GMT) on Sunday.

Chievo Verona edged closer towards Serie A survival with an uninspiring goalless draw with Cagliari that left them in 13th place on 40 points, eight points clear of third-bottom Genoa. Genoa host bottom club Pescara on Sunday (1300). (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Alan Baldwin)