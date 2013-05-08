May 8 Mario Balotelli scored two more goals, the first a penalty, to lead AC Milan to a 4-0 win at relegated Pescara on Wednesday, moving them closer to a place in the Champions League playoff round.

The maverick forward took his tally to 11 goals in as many games since his move from Manchester City in January while Sulley Muntari and Mathieu Flamini shared the others.

Third-placed Milan have 68 points from 36 games and will clinch a place in the Champions League qualifiers if Fiorentina fail to win at Siena later on Wednesday (1845).

They still have an outside chance of second place and qualifying directly for the group stage, but must hope second-placed Napoli (72 points) fail to win at Bologna (1845) to keep those hopes alive.

Balotelli hit the bar in the third minute and put Milan ahead after nine minutes from the penalty spot after a foul on Antonio Nocerino.

Ghanaian Muntari notched the second in the 33rd minute with a shot which went in off the underside of the bar and Frenchman Flamini turned a Robinho to cross to add the third six minutes after the re-start.

Balotelli completed the scoring six minutes later, piling on the misery for bottom club Pescara who have taken only two points in their last 17 games.

