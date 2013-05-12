May 12 AC Milan, needing a win to clinch a Champions League playoff place, had Sulley Muntari sent off in the first half before drawing 0-0 at home with AS Roma on Sunday in a match interrupted by racist behaviour from visiting fans.

Ghanaian midfielder Muntari was booked and then sent off in the 41st minute of an unsavoury match for grabbing the referee's arm as Milan players surrounded the official to protest against the original decision.

The game was stopped early in the second half after Roma fans jeered Milan striker Mario Balotelli. A warning was announced over the public address system and play resumed.

AS Roma captain Francesco Totti was dismissed in stoppage time for elbowing.

The result left third-placed Milan two points clear of Fiorentina, who earlier defeated Palermo 1-0 and condemned the Sicilians to Serie B next season. Milan visit Siena in their last match while Fiorentina are at Pescara.