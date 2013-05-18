ROME May 18 AC Milan will be without Kevin Prince-Boateng for their trip to relegated Siena on Sunday (1845 GMT) after the midfielder was ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday.

Milan were boosted by the return of Riccardo Montolivo, who is back in the squad published on Milan's official website (www.acmilan.com) after two weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are third in Serie A on 69 points and will guarantee themselves a place in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League with a win.

Fourth-placed Fiorentina are two points behind Milan and travel to bottom side Pescara on Sunday (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)