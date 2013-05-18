Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
ROME May 18 AC Milan will be without Kevin Prince-Boateng for their trip to relegated Siena on Sunday (1845 GMT) after the midfielder was ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday.
Milan were boosted by the return of Riccardo Montolivo, who is back in the squad published on Milan's official website (www.acmilan.com) after two weeks out with a hamstring injury.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are third in Serie A on 69 points and will guarantee themselves a place in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League with a win.
Fourth-placed Fiorentina are two points behind Milan and travel to bottom side Pescara on Sunday (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.