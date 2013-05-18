ROME May 18 Sampdoria ended their troubled season on a high note on Saturday with a surprise 3-2 victory over Serie A champions Juventus at a rain-soaked Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Goals from Eder, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Mauro Icardi were enough to beat Juve who opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Fabio Quagliarella and were also on target in stoppage time through Emanuele Giaccherini.

Sampdoria, who regularly flirted with the drop, are 14th on 42 points while Juve have 87 points at the top of the pile.

With the title and relegation places decided, Sunday's action features AC Milan, Fiorentina, Udinese and Lazio looking to book Champions League and Europa League places.

Third-placed Milan, on 69 points, travel to Siena knowing a win will seal a place in the Champions League preliminary round while two points back in fourth Fiorentina take on bottom club Pescara.