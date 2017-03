May 19 AC Milan dramatically snatched a Champions League playoff spot on Sunday after scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to beat relegated Siena 2-1, the first of them a hugely controversial Mario Balotelli penalty.

Seven-times European champions Milan, needing a win to clinch third place, fell behind to a 25th minute goal by Claudio Terzi.

They looked unlikely to score until Balotelli went down in the area and Milan were awarded a penalty which he converted in the 84th minute.

Three minutes later, Philippe Mexes scored the winner following a free kick which Siena were also angry about. Milan finished two points ahead of Fiorentina, who thumped Pescara 5-1. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)