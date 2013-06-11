RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Italy were embarrassed by Haiti as they conceded two late goals and were held to a 2-2 draw in a friendly on Tuesday.

Emanuele Giaccherini gave Italy's second-string team a flying start by scoring after only 19 seconds and, after Haiti had wasted several good chances to equalise, substitute Claudio Marchisio added a second in the 72nd minute.

Olrish Saurel pulled a goal back from a penalty with five minutes left, then against all the odds Jean Philippe Peguero grabbed an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Haiti, who had lost their last six games, celebrated wildly as the Italians trudged off in disbelief. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)