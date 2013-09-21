ROME, Sept 21 Sampdoria twice came from behind in the dying moments to rescue a 2-2 draw at Cagliari and Chievo Verona recovered from an early setback to win their first Serie A game of the season 2-1 over Udinese on Saturday.

Delio Rossi's side thought they had secured a point when Manolo Gabbiadini scored in the 89th minute to make it 1-1 in Sardinia.

But Daniele Conti's stunning free kick in the first minute of injury time forced Sampdoria to do it all over again.

Defender Lorenzo De Silvestri obliged, netting two minutes later to salvage a surprise point for the struggling club.

The home side had been leading for much of the game after a beautifully worked goal from Albin Ekdal in the 26th minute.

The draw left Sampdoria fourth from bottom of Serie A with two points, and Cagliari in ninth.

After gifting a goal to Udinese's Brazilian Maicosuel in the opening minute following a defensive mix-up, Chievo Verona hit back with a smart 13th-minute finish from Sergio Pellissier and a deflected long-range strike from Luca Rigoni in the 40th minute to take all three points.

Sixth-placed Livorno were aiming to go joint top of Serie A when they travelled to Genoa in Saturday's late kickoff.

