Sept 22 AS Roma ended a five-match winless run against arch-rivals Lazio with a 2-0 win on Sunday which maintained their 100 percent record after four games in Serie A.

Federico Balzaretti and Adem Ljajic, from a penalty, scored for Roma while Lazio, last beaten by their neighbours in March 2011, had substitute Andre Dias sent off only three minutes after coming onto the pitch.

Spaniard Fernando Llorente scored his first goal for Juventus to give the titleholders a 2-1 win over Verona. Fabrizio Cacciatore put Verona ahead before Carlos Tevez equalised and then saw another effort hit one post, roll along the touchline and hit the other post.

Giuseppe Rossi continued his scoring run with the second goal in Fiorentina's 2-0 win at Atalanta which left them on 10 points, level with Juventus and Inter Milan who won 7-0 at Sassuolo. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Justin Palmer)