Oct 18 Miralem Pjanic scored in each half as AS Roma beat Napoli 2-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in Serie A and go five points clear at the top on Friday.

Bosnia international Pjanic netted from a free kick in first-half stoppage time and made sure of the points from the penalty spot with 19 minutes to play.

The penalty was his third league goal of the season and came after Paolo Cannavaro had been sent off for Napoli.

Roma have a maximum 24 points from eight matches and are five ahead of champions Juventus and Napoli. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)