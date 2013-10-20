Oct 20 Giuseppe Rossi scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Fiorentina staged an astonishing recovery to beat Juventus 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday, ending their opponents' unbeaten start to the season.

Juventus were cruising after a controversial Carlos Tevez penalty and Paul Pogba goal gave them a 2-0 halftime lead before Rossi, back this season after successive knee injuries effectively side-lined him for two years, converted a 66th-minute penalty to spark the fightback.

Rossi equalised in the 76th minute, Joaquin Sanchez put Fiorentina ahead two minutes after that and Rossi then finished off a counter-attack, leaving Juventus five points behind leaders AS Roma and level with Napoli.

Top-flight debutants Sassuolo beat Bologna 2-1 for their first Serie A win and Sampdoria converted two penalties, the second in the sixth minute of stoppage time, for a 2-1 win at Livorno. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)