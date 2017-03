ROME Oct 26 Juventus will be without strikers Mirko Vucinic and Fabio Quagliarella and defender Stephan Lichtsteiner for their Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday(1400GMT), the club said.

The Italian champions named a 21-man squad but all three are out with persistent thigh injuries.

The trio also missed Juventus's 4-2 defeat at Fiorentina and the 2-1 loss at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's side are third in Serie A level on 19 points with Napoli and five behind leaders AS Roma, who have won their opening eight games and travel to Udinese on Sunday (1400GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Clare Lovell)