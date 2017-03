ROME October 26 Inter Milan moved up to fourth in Serie A after outclassing Hellas Verona 4-2 in an entertaining encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

An own goal from Vangelis Moras and scrappy finishes from Rodrigo Palacio, Esteban Cambiasso and Jorge Rolando saw Walter Mazzari's side make short work of promoted Verona, who despite fine strikes from Martinho and Orestes Romulo were second best for most of the match.

Inter are now on 18 points and leapfrog Verona into fourth place, while Andrea Mandorlini's surprise package stay on 16.

Sampdoria moved up to 14th place on nine points after a Shkodran Mustafi header gave Delio Rossi's ten-man Atalanta a 1-0 win in Saturday's early game. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Rex Gowar)