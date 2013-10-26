* Cambiasso scores 50th Inter Milan goal

ROME Oct 26 Esteban Cambiasso notched his 50th goal for Inter Milan as they outclassed Hellas Verona 4-2 and moved up to fourth place in Serie A in an entertaining encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

An own goal from Vangelis Moras and scrappy finishes from Rodrigo Palacio, Cambiasso and Jorge Rolando saw Walter Mazzari's side make short work of promoted Verona, who despite fine strikes from Martinho and Orestes Romulo were second best for most of the match.

"At Torino, victory was snatched from us in injury time (last week), but today we carried on the same way and we won," said Cambiasso, who after scoring pulled his shirt up to display a t-shirt with the message "Come on Ivan", directed at team manager Ivan Cordoba, who has been suffering from Peritonitis.

Inter are now on 18 points and leapfrog Verona into fourth place, while Andrea Mandorlini's surprise package stay on 16.

Sampdoria moved up to 14th place on nine points after a Shkodran Mustafi header gave Delio Rossi's 10-man Atalanta a 1-0 win in Saturday's early game.

Inter looked the better side from the off against Verona, and had seemingly already seen off their opponents with two bizarre goals in the space of three minutes.

First, Jonathan's off-target volley from Cambiasso's ninth-minute corner was deflected in by Moras, before another corner led to Verona midfielder Jorginho kicking Fredy Guarin's shot against Palacio, who inadvertently doubled the hosts lead.

Verona thought they had got back into the game in the 32nd minute when Martinho collected the tireless Luca Toni's knock down and shot low past Juan Carrizo, who was deputising for the suspended Samir Handanovic in goal.

However Cambiasso made it three for Inter with another strange goal six minutes later. Yuto Nagatomo cut inside from the left and hit the post, before Palacio scuffed the rebound straight to his unerring countryman.

Inter put the game beyond doubt with a third goal from a corner in the 56th minute. This time Jorge Rolando capitalised on poor Verona defending to bundle home his first goal of the season.

Verona's Toni was key again for Romulo's goal, holding the ball up well before feeding the Brazilian, who cut inside on to his left and beat Carrizo with another low shot, but it was not enough to make up for earlier defensive lapses.

"We played very well up to a certain point, but if we want to be a side that stays at the top we can't have these lapses in concentration that we had today," said Inter coach Walter Mazzarri.

"We were naive when there was no need to be. You can't ever think that you've already won." (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Rex Gowar and Alison Wildey)