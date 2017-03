Oct 31 AS Roma became the first team ever to win their first 10 Serie A games of the season when they overcame defiant bottom side Chievo 1-0 on Thursday.

Chievo defended resolutely and physically for more than an hour and looked capable of denying Roma the record until Marco Boriello broke the deadlock in the 67th minute.

The striker headed home at the near post after Alessandro Florenzi weaved his way through a crowded penalty area.

Roma, under coach Rudi Garcia who took over at the start of the season, have 30 points, five clear of Napoli and Juventus with more than a quarter of the campaign completed.

Roma visit Torino in their next match on Sunday.