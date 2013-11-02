ROME Nov 2 Paul Pogba moved Juventus to within two points of AS Roma at the top of Serie A by scoring the decisive goal in their 1-0 win at Parma on Saturday.

The French midfielder struck in the 76th minute of a scrappy affair, finishing well after Fabio Quagliarella's brilliant looping shot rebounded to him off the bar.

The result put Juventus second in the table on 28 points, three points ahead of Napoli, who take on lowly Catania later on Saturday (1945 GMT).

Antonio Conte's champions had to thank their former striker Amauri for missing from close range eight minutes after the break, when he inexplicably chose to backheel Jonathan Biabiany's cross instead of shooting normally.

Parma stay in 11th place on 12 points, one place behind struggling AC Milan, who host Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina at the San Siro (1945 GMT).

Roma visit Torino on Sunday.

