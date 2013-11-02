* Napoli, Juve win, move within two points of AS Roma

* AC Milan jeered by own fans after 2-0 loss to Fiorentina

By Terry Daley

ROME, Nov 2 Napoli and Juventus moved to within two points of AS Roma at the top of Serie A while AC Milan lost 2-0 to Fiorentina with boos echoing round the San Siro on Saturday.

Rafael Benitez's Napoli narrowly beat Catania 2-1 and Paul Pogba scored the decisive goal in Juve's 1-0 win at Parma, while Fiorentina went fourth after condemning a dismal Milan to their fifth defeat in 10 league matches.

Napoli joined Juventus on 28 points and leapfrogged them into second place on goal difference thanks to Jose Callejon and Marek Hamsik, who both scored their sixth goals of the season in the first half with stunning left foot strikes.

Catania remain second bottom on six points despite Lucas Castro's fine 25th minute goal for the Sicilian side.

Fiorentina jumped above Inter Milan and Hellas Verona into fourth place on 21 points after Juan Vargas's heavily deflected 25th minute free kick and a Borja Valero tap-in 17 minutes from the end.

Massimiliano Allegri's Milan, in 10th place on 12 points, were roundly jeered and whistled by their own fans.

French midfielder Pogba struck for Juve in the 76th minute of a scrappy affair at the Ennio Tardini stadium, finishing well after Fabio Quagliarella's brilliant looping shot rebounded to him off the bar.

However, Antonio Conte's side had to thank their former striker Amauri for missing from close range eight minutes after the break when he inexplicably chose to backheel Jonathan Biabiany's cross instead of shooting normally.

Napoli and Juve will be hoping leaders Roma fail to get their 11th straight win at Torino on Sunday (1945 GMT), which would put the champions five points clear again. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Rex Gowar)