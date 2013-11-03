Nov 3 Defender Andrea Ranocchia became the first Italian to score for Inter Milan in Serie A this season as they brushed aside Udinese 3-0 on Sunday.

Ranocchia volleyed home at the far post in the 29th minute after Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio had put the visitors ahead with his seventh league goal of the season.

Palacio's compatriot Ricardo Alvarez completed the scoring in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Inter have scored 27 Serie A goals this season. Twenty-three have come from their South American contingent, Japanese midfielder Yuto Nagatomo has netted twice and one came from Algerian Saphir Taider.

Domenico Berardi grabbed a hat-trick, including two penalties, to give Sassuolo a 4-3 win at Sampdoria while Lazio's problems continued with a shock 2-0 home defeat by Genoa.

Inter are fourth with 22 points from 11 games. They are six points behind Napoli and Juventus, and ahead of Hellas Verona, who beat Cagliari 2-1, on goal difference. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)