ROME Dec 7 Two goals from Mario Balotelli, including a stunning late free kick, helped AC Milan snatch a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Serie A game at Livorno on Saturday.

Balotelli struck brilliantly in the 84th minute after two sucker punches from Luca Siligardi and Paulinho had turned the game in the home team's favour following the former Manchester City forward's seventh-minute opener.

Eighth-placed Milan, who were sloppy in defence and attack, now have 18 points from 15 games. Livorno are fifth from bottom on 13 points.

Balotelli came close to securing a barely deserved win for his side, hitting the bar with another spectacular effort two minutes from the end.

Third-placed Napoli host Udinese in Saturday's late game hoping to close their nine-point deficit on leaders Juventus who beat Bologna 2-0 on Friday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)