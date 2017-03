Dec 8 Gervinho set up both goals for second-placed AS Roma as they ended a run of four successive draws by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in an enthralling Serie A match on Sunday.

Maicon gave unbeaten Roma a seventh minute lead after Gervinho pulled the ball back from the byline and Mattia Destro fired home the winner midway through the second half following a replica move by the Ivorian.

Juan Vargas equalised for Fiorentina, who are joint fourth, just before the half hour. Roma had Miralem Pjanic sent off for a second bookable offence in the 87th minute.

Second-placed Roma's win kept them three points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, who won 2-0 at Bologna on Friday, with 37 points from 15 games.

