ROME Dec 15 Two goals from striker Miroslav Klose on his return from injury helped Lazio to a 2-0 win over Livorno in Serie A on Sunday.

Fiorentina closed in on the Champions League places with a 3-0 home win against Bologna with Giuseppe Rossi scoring his 13th goal of the season.

Germany striker Klose struck twice in the space of seven first half minutes, relieving the pressure on coach Vladimir Petkovic who had been facing the sack after six league games without a win.

Lazio moved up to eighth place on 20 points. Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina strolled past second-bottom Bologna and went fourth on 30 points, only two behind Napoli in third.

Inter Milan will go back into fourth and close the gap on Napoli if they beat Rafael Benitez's side in Sunday's late game (1945 GMT).

Leaders Juventus play at home to Sassuolo later (1730). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Clare Lovell +393393161428)