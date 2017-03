Dec 21 Juventus will be without Simone Pepe for their trip to Atalanta on Sunday (1400 GMT), despite the defender making his comeback following a 13-month injury layoff in the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old played in his side's 3-0 win over Avellino, but has been left out of the 22-man squad travelling to Bergamo.

Antonio Conte's side are also missing midfield lynchpin Andrea Pirlo and striker Mirko Vucinic, although they should be fit for the top of the table clash with AS Roma after the Christmas break.

Juventus are five points clear at the top of Serie A, ahead of Rudi Garcia's unbeaten Roma. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Josh Reich)