Jan 12 Alessandro Florenzi scored with a perfectly-executed overhead kick to set second-placed AS Roma on their way to a 4-0 win over Genoa in Serie A on Sunday.

Francesco Totti, Maicon and Mehdi Benatia shared the other goals as Roma bounced back from their first defeat of the season at Juventus last week.

Irrepressible leaders Juventus stayed eight points clear after coming from behind to beat Cagliari 4-1 away, their 11th successive league win, with forward Fernando Llorente scoring twice.

Third-placed Napoli also won convincingly, beating Hellas Verona 3-0 away with goals from Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Blerim Dzemaili.

At the halfway point in the championship, Juventus have 52 points from 19 games, Roma 44 and Napoli 42. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Josh Reich)