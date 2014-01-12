(Updates with Sassuolo v AC Milan)

Jan 12 Alessandro Florenzi's perfectly-executed bicycle kick inspired second-placed AS Roma to a 4-0 win over Genoa in Serie A on Sunday although it did them little good as rampant leaders Juventus won their 11th league game in a row.

The champions survived a difficult opening half hour and had goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to thank as they came from behind to win 4-1 at Cagliari and set a new club record for the number of successive league wins.

Another record fell in the evening match as Sassuolo's 19-year-old forward Domenico Berardi became the first player to score four goals against Milan in Serie A's 85-year history as he led the promoted side to a stunning 4-3 win.

Third-placed Napoli beat Hellas Verona 3-0 away with goals from Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Blerim Dzemaili.

Fiorentina, sorely missing Serie A topscorer Giuseppe Rossi with another knee injury, lost ground in a goalless draw at Torino.

At the halfway point in the championship, Juventus have 52 points from 19 games, Roma 44 and Napoli 42, while Fiorentina, still waiting for striker Mario Gomez to recover from a knee injury, are a further five behind in fourth.

Milan are languishing in 11th after their seventh defeat of a terrible campaign.

Roma, who lost their unbeaten league record at Juventus a week ago, bounced back in style after Florenzi set them on their way in the 25th minute.

Florenzi himself seemed unable to believe it as he celebrated by running to the touchline with his hands on his head.

Genoa appeared to have survived the danger when a Francesco Totti free kick hit the wall but a defender lofted the ball into the area and Florenzi, with his back to goal, met it with a majestic overhead shot which went in off the foot of the post.

Roma stalwart Totti added the second with a deflected shot on the half hour, Maicon finished off a counter-attack two minutes before the break for the third and defender Mehdi Benatia completed the scoring early in the second half, the Moroccan's fifth goal of the season.

MISERY COMPLETE

Genoa's misery was completed with a bizarre sending-off for midfielder Matuzalem, who was given a second yellow card for gesturing to Roma fans as he was being substituted.

His replacement Isaac Cofie, who had already run onto the pitch, had to be taken off, although the Ghanaian was brought on again four minutes later for Andrea Bertolacci.

Juventus fell behind when Mauricio Pinilla scored from close range following a corner in the 21st minute and the visitors rode their luck as Buffon turned another effort by the Chilean around the post and Daniele Conti headed over the bar.

Llorente equalised when he headed in Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross in the 31st minute, then Buffon made another outstanding save to block Daniele Dessena's diving header.

Juventus settled the game in the last 20 minutes when Claudio Marchisio scored with a 25-metre shot, Llorente finished off a counter-attack and Lichtsteiner pounced on a blunder by goalkeeper Antonio Adan for the fourth.

It was all too much for Pinilla, who was sent off for dissent.

Juventus coach Antonio Conte was delighted after his team kept up their winning run.

"It's an extraordinary achievement, given that in the history of Juventus, it had never been done before despite all the great teams we have had," he told reporters.

"The boys deserve applause, as football can go so quickly that you barely have time to enjoy these moments.

"Even in moments of difficulty, we held out well and forced Cagliari to use up their energy with a very strong opening hour," he added.

Milan appeared to be cruising when Robinho and Mario Balotelli put them 2-0 ahead after only 13 minutes in the mist at Sassuolo.

Instead, Berardi replied with four goals in just over half an hour as Sassuolo went 4-2 ahead before Riccardo Montolivo pulled one back near the end.

