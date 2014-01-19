Jan 19 Inter Milan's troubles continued when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at rain-soaked Genoa in Serie A on Sunday after Luca Antonelli headed in from a corner with seven minutes left.

Third-placed Napoli lost ground on leading pair Juventus and AS Roma with a 2-2 draw at Bologna after Rolando Bianchi scored in the last minute for the relegation-threatened hosts.

Alessandri Matri scored twice on his debut for fourth-placed Fiorentina in a 3-0 win at table-propping Catania and a late goal from midfielder Hernanes gave Lazio a 3-2 win at Udinese.

Napoli have 43 points from 20 games, four behind Roma and 12 adrift of Juventus who both won on Saturday. Fiorentina have 40 while Inter are joint-fifth with Hellas Verona on 32 after only one win in their last eight league games. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)