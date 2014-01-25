ROME Jan 25 Mario Balotelli should feature in AC Milan's trip to Cagliari on Sunday (1400 GMT), despite worries he had picked up a foot injury in training.

"There's nothing wrong with Balotelli, he's fine," AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf told a media conference on Saturday.

Milan travel to Sardinia looking to pick up the pieces of a dreadful season which has left them in 11th place in Serie A, seven points away from local rivals Inter Milan in fifth.

It went from bad to worse on Wednesday when they were knocked out of the Italian Cup by Udinese at the San Siro, taking away their best route to European football.

The club are set to strengthen their line-up by signing Michael Essien from Chelsea, with the Ghanaian in Milan for a medical before putting to paper on an 18-month contract.

"I know Essien fairly well. We've spoken a few times. He's a lad that I know as a player will bring us great value as a club," said Seedorf.

"He's positive, has a strong personality and a great player. He's a man and a warrior who has a desire to impress before the World Cup. He's a good buy."

While the transfer is yet to be completed, Milan revealed that Essien would be moving to Milan on Friday with a short statement left on their website.

"Milan is a great club and I'm very happy to be here," said Essien on his arrival in Milan.

"Milan is a great club and I'm very happy to be here," said Essien on his arrival in Milan.

"I hope Seedorf becomes a great manager, I spoke to him and it's for this reason that I came here. Now I can't wait to meet Kaka and Balotelli."