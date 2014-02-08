ROME Feb 8 Goals from Josip Ilicic and Rafal Wolski spurred Fiorentina to a 2-0 victory over a spirited but limited Atalanta on Saturday, with the visitors reduced to 10 men for the last 10 minutes.

Vincenzo Montella's side moved up to 44 points in fourth place after Slovenia international Ilicic curled in a free kick from a tricky angle after 16 minutes and Wolski scored a smart solo effort four minutes from time.

Napoli, also on 44, host AC Milan in the late game (1945 GMT).

Atalanta stayed 12th on 27 points but were enraged by referee Marco Guida when he refused to give a spot kick in the 29th minute. Fiorentina keeper Neto came flying out of his goal just beating midfielder Maxi Moralez to the ball with a dangerous-looking karate kick challenge.

Luca Cigarini was sent off with a second yellow card in the 81st minute after a wild challenge on Matias Fernandes.

Udinese moved to a point behind Atalanta in 13th after a 3-0 victory over Chievo.

Antonio Di Natale scored his third goal in as many games nine minutes after the break, Bruno Fernandes added a second in the 74th minute and Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu hit the third with four minutes to go. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Clare Lovell)