By Terry Daley

ROME Feb 8 Gonzalo Higuain shot Napoli to within three points of AS Roma after scoring twice in his side's entertaining 3-1 victory over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday.

The Argentine striker tops the Serie A scoring standings with 12 for the season. His glancing header 11 minutes after the break and tap-in eight minutes from time moved Rafael Benitez's side up to 47 points in third place.

They are three behind second-placed Roma, who have a game in hand and await the Rome derby with Lazio on Sunday (1400 GMT), but 12 behind league leaders and champions Juventus.

The win was the hosts' first in four league games and well deserved despite Adel Taarabt opening the scoring with a superb solo goal seven minutes into his Milan debut.

Gokhan Inler levelled four minutes later with a long range shot that fortuitously deflected over Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati.

Milan stay in 10th on 29 points after their first league defeat under Clarence Seedorf, who took over the side on January 16.

Napoli are three points ahead of Fiorentina, who beat 12th-placed Atalanta 2-0 thanks to a stunning 16th-minute free kick from Slovenia international Josip Ilicic and a smart solo effort from Rafal Wolski four minutes from time.

Udinese moved a point behind Atalanta in 13th after a 3-0 victory over Chievo.

Antonio Di Natale scored his third goal in as many games nine minutes after the break, Bruno Fernandes added a second in the 74th minute and Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu hit the third with four minutes to go. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Clare Lovell)