UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
(Recasts after Napoli win)
By Terry Daley
ROME Feb 8 Gonzalo Higuain shot Napoli to within three points of AS Roma after scoring twice in his side's entertaining 3-1 victory over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday.
The Argentine striker tops the Serie A scoring standings with 12 for the season. His glancing header 11 minutes after the break and tap-in eight minutes from time moved Rafael Benitez's side up to 47 points in third place.
They are three behind second-placed Roma, who have a game in hand and await the Rome derby with Lazio on Sunday (1400 GMT), but 12 behind league leaders and champions Juventus.
The win was the hosts' first in four league games and well deserved despite Adel Taarabt opening the scoring with a superb solo goal seven minutes into his Milan debut.
Gokhan Inler levelled four minutes later with a long range shot that fortuitously deflected over Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati.
Milan stay in 10th on 29 points after their first league defeat under Clarence Seedorf, who took over the side on January 16.
Napoli are three points ahead of Fiorentina, who beat 12th-placed Atalanta 2-0 thanks to a stunning 16th-minute free kick from Slovenia international Josip Ilicic and a smart solo effort from Rafal Wolski four minutes from time.
Udinese moved a point behind Atalanta in 13th after a 3-0 victory over Chievo.
Antonio Di Natale scored his third goal in as many games nine minutes after the break, Bruno Fernandes added a second in the 74th minute and Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu hit the third with four minutes to go. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Clare Lovell)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,