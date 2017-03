Feb 9 Carlos Tevez scored two early goals for Juventus before the Serie A leaders squandered the lead in a 2-2 draw at Verona on Sunday.

Luca Toni pulled one back and Tevez's fellow Argentine Juanito Gomez grabbed an equaliser for Verona in the fourth minute of stoppage time after coming on as a late substitute.

Second-placed AS Roma were held to a goalless draw by Lazio in their derby at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus, who failed to win for only the fourth time in 23 Serie A games this season, have 60 points, nine ahead of Roma. Napoli, 3-1 winners over AC Milan on Saturday, are third with 47.

