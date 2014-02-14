ROME Feb 14 A late wonder goal from Mario Balotelli gave AC Milan a 1-0 home win over resilient Bologna in Serie A on Friday.

Balotelli lifted a dreary match with his 10th league goal of the season, an incredible looping long-range strike from near the sideline in the 86th minute moving Milan up to 10th, level on 32 points with ninth-placed Lazio.

Milan are four points behind rivals Inter Milan, who are fifth, with Walter Mazzarri's side facing a tough trip to Fiorentina on Saturday.

The defeat was harsh on Davide Ballardini's Bologna who have won only four times in the league all season and recently lost leading forward Alessandro Diamanti to Chinese club Guangzhou.

They remained four points clear of the relegation zone in 16th but on another night might have snatched a shock win with Jonathan Cristaldo unlucky not to score with a smart volley on the hour.

With a place in next season's Champions League 15 points away, Milan will hope their local rivals slip up in Florence and that Hellas Verona, who are level on 36 points with Inter, stumble at home to fellow European challengers Torino on Monday.

