ROME Feb 15 Inter Milan's Rodrigo Palacio and Mauro Icardi struck in a 2-1 win at Fiorentina on Saturday to secure their struggling side's first away victory in Serie A since early November.

Inter's second win in a row moves Walter Mazzarri's fifth-placed side to 39 points, within five of their hosts and eight adrift of Napoli who are third and visit Sassuolo on Sunday.

Palacio poked home his 11th goal of the season in the 34th minute and fellow Argentine Icardi came off the bench to sweep home Yuti Nagatomo's cross with a deft finish after 65 minutes.

Icardi's winner came after the lively Juan Cuadrado had levelled for Fiorentina with a deflected shot seconds after the break, the 20-year-old Inter substitute scoring three minutes after replacing his ineffective compatriot Diego Milito.

Vincenzo Montella's Fiore side missed a chance to move level on points with Napoli, who occupy the last Champions League place, after a display that even the return of striker Mario Gomez off the bench after five months out could not salvage.

Inter's victory also moved them three points ahead of surprise package Hellas Verona, who host fellow Europa League qualifying hopefuls Torino on Sunday (1945 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Ken Ferris)