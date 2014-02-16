Feb 16 Serie A leaders Juventus, who squandered a two-goal lead in a draw with Verona last week, made no mistake this time as they comfortably beat lowly Chievo 3-1 on Sunday.

Kwadwo Asamoah, Claudio Marchisio and Fernando Llorente shared the goals for Juventus while Martin Caceres put through his own net to give Chievo a glimmer of hope early in the second half.

Third-placed Napoli won 2-0 at Sassuolo who dropped to the bottom after Catania surprisingly overcame Lazio 3-1. Parma won 4-0 at Atalanta and Genoa and Udinese drew 3-3.

Juventus lead with 63 points from 24 games while AS Roma, who host Sampdoria in the evening match (1945), have 51 and Rafael Benitez's Napoli 50.

