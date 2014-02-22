ROME Feb 22 AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan's scored his first goal for the club as they edged lowly Bologna 1-0 away in a closely-fought Serie A match on Saturday to move within six points of leaders Juventus.

Belgium midfielder Nainggolan tapped in Miralem Pjanic's pin-point cross eight minutes before the break to secure the victory that puts Roma on 57 points from 24 games.

Juve play their 25th league game of the campaign at home to Torino in the Turin derby on Sunday (1730 GMT).

Rudi Garcia's Roma are seven points ahead of third-placed Napoli after a solid display against a committed but uninspired Bologna, who could have equalised in added time if Lazaros Christodoulopoulos had not flashed a close-range header wide.

The hosts have been harder to beat since Davide Ballardini took over as coach in early January but they remain 16th on 21 points, two above the relegation zone, having won only twice since the end of October.

Rafael Benitez's Napoli take on Genoa on Monday (2000 GMT) after fourth-placed Fiorentina, who have 44 points and are also battling for a Champions League qualifying spot, travel to in-form Parma who are sixth (1800 GMT) with 36 points. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Mark Pangallo)