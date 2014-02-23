Feb 23 New signings Adel Taarabt and Adil Rami scored to give AC Milan a 2-0 win at Sampdoria, who were furious at a series of second-half refereeing decisions in Serie A on Sunday.

Inter Milan produced another disappointing performance as they were held 1-1 at home by lowly Cagliari and Verona scored three first-half goals before clinging on for a 3-2 win at lowly Livorno.

Taarabt, signed on loan from Queens Park Rangers in January, gave ninth-placed Milan (35 points) an early lead when he snapped up the rebound after his initial header was saved by Junior Da Costa.

Defender Rami, on loan from Valencia, scored the second just before the hour after Giampaolo Pazzini got in front of Da Costa to head the ball into his path.

Sampdoria claimed that Pazzini had fouled Da Costa and the hosts were even more incensed shortly afterwards when striker Eder was upended by Milan goalkeeper Amelia in the penalty area.

The referee judged that Amelia got the ball before making contact with Eder, although television replays were inconclusive.

Sampdoria substitute Maxi Lopez was given two yellow cards in quick succession amid the protests and was sent off after only 16 minutes on the pitch.

Fifth-placed Inter (40 points) needed a second half equaliser from Rolando for a share of the spoils after Chile forward Mauricio Pinilla had put the Sardinians in front with a penalty five minutes before halftime

Bosko Jankovic, Romulo and Luca Toni scored in a 12-minute spell before halftime for sixth-placed Verona (39) at Livorno, who replied through Paulinho and Leandro Greco midway through the second half.

Antonio Di Natale's second-half penalty gave Udinese a 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta and Chievo beat fellow strugglers Catania 2-0. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar) )