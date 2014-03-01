ROME March 1 AS Roma missed the chance to put pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus after playing out a frustrating goalless draw with Inter Milan in front of a half empty Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Rudi Garcia's side stay second on 58 points after an underwhelming display in an eerily quiet stadium shorn of the boisterous support from the Curva Sud and Curva Nord sections, closed following offensive chanting in previous home games.

Champions Juve can move 11 points clear with a win at AC Milan on Sunday (1945 GMT) that would make their third straight league title almost a formality.

The closest the hosts came to claiming the three points was after half an hour when Mattia Destro was ruled offside as his close-range shot rebounded off the post and back to Inter keeper Samir Handanovic, who comically spilled the ball over the line.

Inter stay fifth on 41 points, six ahead of Milan, but should have had a penalty in the 15th minute when Mauro Icardi was tugged back in the area by Medhi Benatia just as the Inter striker flashed a volley wide.

The away side are unbeaten in four games but will drop down to sixth if surprise package Hellas Verona, who are two points behind Inter, beat Bologna at home on Sunday (1400 GMT).

Third-placed Napoli can close the gap between themselves and Roma to four points should they win at relegation-threatened Livorno on Sunday (1730 GMT). (Editing by Rex Gowar)