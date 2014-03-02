March 2 Sassuolo substitute Domenico Berardi contrived to get himself sent off after only 48 seconds on the pitch as the Serie A strugglers lost 1-0 to Parma, their fifth straight defeat under new coach Alberto Malesani, on Sunday.

The tempestuous 19-year-old, Sassuolo's leading scorer with 12 goals, came on in the 71st minute, having been dropped, and was dismissed almost immediately for lashing out at Cristian Molinaro.

Sassuolo, bottom of the table with 17 points, have lost every game since their 4-3 win over AC Milan in mid-January and never recovered after Marco Parolo scored for sixth-placed Parma in the second minute.

Eusebio Di Francesco, who led Sassuolo out of Serie B last season, was fired at the end of January and replaced by Malesani who has lost his first five games in charge.

Berardi was one of four players sent off in six Serie A games on Sunday afternoon.

Bologna had Jonathan Cristaldo dismissed after he was booked twice in a minute although they held on for a goalless draw at Verona and also missed a penalty when Rolando Bianchi's effort was saved by Rafael.

Bostjan Cesar was sent off for two yellow cards as lowly Chievo Verona went down 2-1 at Atalanta while Catania, who are in the relegation zone, had Giuseppe Bellusci sent off in the first half of their 2-0 defeat at Genoa. Sampdoria won 2-0 at Torino and Cagliari beat Udinese 3-0 in the other games.

AC Milan are at home to leaders to Juventus in the late game (1945), Fiorentina host Lazio (1945) with third-placed Napoli visiting lowly Livorno (1730).